Stray Kids drops compilation album ‘SKZ 2021’ with special video for ‘Placebo’

Stray Kids dropped a fun music video for their song Placebo on December 24 at midnight KST that shows the members throwing a Christmas party in an office setting. Originally by members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han (as 3RACHA), the 2017 track was released as a full group version this time around. The Stray Kids version of Placebo is a part of the group’s new compilation album, ‘SKZ 2021’, which was released on December 23.

The video starts off with the members expressing their exhaustion after a long day at work, wearing formal clothes. Once the second verse kicks in, it transitions to them goofing around at home in cosy sweaters and caps. Watch Stray Kids wish fans a Merry Christmas in this special holiday-themed release.

‘SKZ 2021’ is a digital album comprising 13 of Stray Kids’ past tracks, including Placebo, Awaken, ROCK, 3rd Eye, Insomnia, My Side, N/S, 0325, Maze of Memories, Mixtape#1, Mixtape#2, Mixtape#3, Mixtape#4, Mixtape#5, and the Korean version of the group’s Japanese song, Scars.

Additionally, Stray Kids’ repacked album, ‘IN生 (In Life)’ has now crossed 500 million streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. Since its release in September 2020, the album has received a lot of love, especially the title track Back Door, which has over 100 million streams alone. ‘IN生 (In Life)’ also became Stray Kids’ first album to sell 100,000 copies on its first day on Hanteo.

Stray Kids consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The boy group debuted under JYP Entertainment through a reality show of the same name, ‘Stray Kids’, in 2017. Their EP, ‘I Am Not’ debuted at No. 4 on the Gaon Album chart upon its release in March 2018.

