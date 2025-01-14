Stray Kids earns their first 400 million streams on Spotify with 2020 hit God's Menu

Stray Kids has reached yet another new milestone in their prolific career. The boy band's 2020 hit track God's Menu has now surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, becoming their first song to achieve the feat. In addition, they also attained a new record as the only 4th gen boy group.

As per the updates on January 14, God's Menu has accumulated a whopping 400,409,603 streams on Spotify. It is now the most-streamed song in their discography and also their first to surpass the 400 million milestone. In addition, Stray Kids is now the only and first 4th gen boy band to achieve the feat on Spotify.

The song was released on June 17, 2020, as the title track for the group's first full album, GO LIVE. It took a little over 4 years and 6 months for God's Menu to amass 400 million Spotify streams.

Congratulations, Stray Kids.

God's Menu is one of the earliest hits from Stray Kids' versatile discography. Although the song was released almost 5 years ago, it continues to break many records. This chart-topper helped the group solidify their global stardom. Back in 2020, God's Menu peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart and has been certified RIAA Gold in the United States. That year, it was included in many lists of top K-pop songs.

Watch the music video for God's Menu here:

On the work front, Stray Kids is currently gearing up to resume their 2024-2025 world tour dominATE. They have also confirmed 2 album releases this year, along with encore concerts, fan meetings, and more signature content. On February 14 and 16, they will hold their 5th fan meeting, SKZ 5'CLOCK, at the INSPIRE ARENA in Seoul.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to their highly anticipated comeback. The group's 9th mini-album, ATE, arrived more than 6 months ago.

