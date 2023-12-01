Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY and more confirmed to perform at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY and more are confirmed to perform at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. SBS Gayo Daejeon, also known as SBS Battle of the Bands, is an annual music festival broadcast by the Seoul Broadcasting System at the conclusion of each year. The festival, which first aired in 1997, initially included awards for musical artists from 1997 to 2006. Although the awards ceremony segment was discontinued after 2006, it was revived in 2014.

The 2023 edition of Gayo Daejeon titled Switch On is scheduled to take place on December 25, 2023, with a live broadcast from Inspire Arena in Incheon. This year's event will be hosted by Key from SHINee, An Yu-jin from Ive, and Yeonjun from TXT, promising an exciting celebration of music and performances from a diverse range of Korean artists.

Lineup of 2023 Gayo Daejeon

The lineup of 2023 Gayo Daejeon is star studded. The first lineup when announced included stars like Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE will be taking the stage as this year’s event and was announced on On November 16.

The second lineup included artists like THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, and BOYNEXTDOOR and was announced on November 20th.

Finally on December 1st the final third lineup completed the list of all performers. The lineup includes TVXQ, SHINee, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, fromis_9, CRAVITY, NewJeans, xikers, NiziU, and &TEAM.

Here is the complete lineup- TVXQ, SHINee, NCT 127, NCT Dream, The Boyz, fromis_9, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, CRAVITY, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NiziU, and &TEAM!

The upcoming SBS Gayo Daejeon in 2023 will be hosted by Key from SHINee, Yeonjun from TXT, and Yujin from IVE. The event is scheduled to unfold at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 25, commencing at 5:10 PM KST, and 1:40 PM IST.

Enhypen’s recent activities

ENHYPEN brought their vibrant energy to the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, creating a memorable moment as they performed on the Baby Shark float. The group performed Keep Swimmin' Through, their standout track from the soundtrack of Baby Shark's Big Movie, added a lively and festive touch to the celebration.

Along with the performance, Billboard recently revealed ENHYPEN's newest mini-album, ORANGE BLOOD, making an impressive debut at No. 4 on the prestigious Top 200 Albums chart. This accomplishment solidifies their second top-five entry, following the success of DARK BLOOD earlier this year. Remarkably, it marks their third top-10 album and their sixth appearance on the chart, adding to their previous releases, including BORDER: CARNIVAL, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, DIMENSION: ANSWER, and MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

