Stray Kids’ fandom STAYs win Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2022 against BTS, SEVENTEEN’s fans & more

In Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2022, 64 artists’ fandoms competed like Adele, BTS and more. In the end, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, SB19 and Tomorrow X Together came up as the final 4. Stray Kids and SB19’s fandoms were the finalists. While the Filipino band’s fandom, A’TIN worked hard, STAYs ultimately came out on top, crowning Stray Kids as the winners of the competition!

According to the '2022 Annual Semi-Annual Report' recently released by Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), a US record sales research company on the 19th, the top 10 album sales in the US (based on single album physical CD) in the first half of this year Among the dog albums, albums released by BTS, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, and ENHYPEN were listed.

Stray Kids' ‘ODDINARY’ took second place with 171,000 CDs sold.With this album, Stray Kids became the third K-pop group to reach the top of the Billboard 200 after 'SuperM', a joint group of BTS and SM Entertainment.

According to the announcement of the album aggregation site Gaon Chart on the 12th, Stray Kids received the Million Badge in the Gaon Certified Album category with 'ODDINARY' released on March 18th. This is the second record following the regular 2nd album 'NOEASY' released on August 23rd, 2021, and Stray Kids has two million-selling albums. Gaon Chart grants platinum and million certifications, respectively, when an artist's cumulative album sales exceed 250,000 and 1 million copies.

Previously, 'ODDINARY' set a new record for Stray Kids, from the record of 1.3 million pre-orders to the achievement of 853,021 copies in the first week of the Hanteo Chart (based on the release date for a week). Then, on April 2nd, it entered the #1 spot on the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' and was honored as the third K-pop artist to record, and it continued to gain popularity as a long-running member, succeeding in ranking for 7 weeks in a row.

