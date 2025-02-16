Stray Kids’ Felix fractures arm in car accident after SKZ 5’CLOCK fan meeting; agency reveals what really happened

Stray Kids’ Felix sustained a fractured arm in a minor car accident on February 15, shortly after the group’s 5TH FANMEETING SKZ 5’CLOCK. JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding the incident, reassuring fans about his condition and detailing the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to JYP Entertainment’s statement, the accident occurred while Felix was on his way home following the event. Although the accident was not severe, the impact led to an injury that required immediate medical attention. The agency explained in its statement:

“While returning home from his schedule on February 15th (Sat), Stray Kids member Felix was involved in a minor car accident. After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle.

The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix’s weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture. Immediately after the accident, Felix was quickly taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, where medical professionals advised that he needs adequate rest and proper treatment for the time being.

Felix is currently resting and focusing on his recovery. As a result, Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5TH FANMEETING ‘SKZ 5’CLOCK’ scheduled for today (February 16th). We kindly ask for all your understanding.

We sincerely apologize to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support. Additionally, we will strengthen our measures to ensure that our artist can travel in a safer environment”.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express their concern and send well wishes for Felix’s recovery. Despite the unfortunate incident, Stray Kids’ dedicated fanbase, STAYs, continues to rally behind Felix, hoping for his swift recovery and return to the stage.