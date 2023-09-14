Stray Kids’ Felix in the spotlight after his S-Class performance with group at MTV VMAs 2023

On September 14, Stray Kids performed at the MTV VMAs 2023 for the first time and won Best K-pop for S-Class! Their performance was flawless as usual and they danced their hearts out. After their performance, many non-fans or ‘locals’ went to X (formerly Twitter) to ask about the ‘blonde boy’. They were floored by Felix’s visuals, voice and performance skills during their stage performance. Fans were used to Felix getting attention from others because of his perfect facial structures and expressions.

Stray Kids at the MTV VMAs 2023:

Stray Kids, who have been in the industry for the last 6 years, were named winners of Best K-pop. They were regarded with the award, beating BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, aespa's Girls, SEVENTEEN's Super, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Sugar Rush Ride. Stray Kids, who were present at the award ceremony, expressed their bliss with the prize in their arms and said thanks to fans as well as to the officials from JYP Entertainment. They looked stunned at first and their expressions were hilarious to watch! Other K-pop artists also won at the show. TOMORROW X TOGETHER received the PUSH Performance Of The Year for Sugar Rush Ride while BTS’ Jungkook won Song of Summer for solo release Seven (Feat. Latto). TOMORROW X TOGETHER also performed at the show alongside Brazilian pop star Anitta for their upcoming song Back For More, which they revealed during the show itself.

Stray Kids’ activities:

On their debut dome tour, Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023, Stray Kids held their concert in Kyocera Dome Osaka on September 9 and 10. This is their second appearance at Dome Osaka since the February encore performance of their most recent world tour, Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC ENCORE in JAPAN, and it is their second dome tour performance in about seven months. They were able to meet with the Japan fans in a bigger setting and they performed some of their best songs like S-Class as well as Japanese songs like the recently released song Social Path (feat. LiSA) which came as a shock because LiSA is a very well known singer in Japan!

