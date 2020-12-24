Stray Kids’ Felix Hyunjin, Bang Chan & Han reveal 2022 resolutions; Felix hopes to improve for their fans

Stray Kids members Felix Hyunjin, Bang Chan and Han recently opened up about their future plans in an interview with Elle. Scroll down to see what they said.

In a recent interview and pictorial with Elle Korea, Stray Kids’ Felix, Hyunjin, Bang Chan, and Han reflected on their present and their future. When asked what he considered his personal strengths, Han confidently replied, “The fact that I can write songs, and the fact that I can express my emotions.” Meanwhile, Bang Chan shared his personal philosophy on music. “Trying new things musically is important,” said the Stray Kids leader, “but I also think that [music] shouldn’t feel too unfamiliar or be too much to handle from a listener’s standpoint.”

When asked to name the moment in which he had recently felt the happiest, Hyunjin showed his deep fondness for his bandmates with his heartwarming response. The idol revealed, “When I’m watching TV with all of the Stray Kids members in the living room, I feel proud while looking at the smiling faces of the other members, and it also makes me feel relaxed.”

Finally, Felix proved that he always has Stray Kids’ fans on his mind as he shared his New Year’s resolution for 2021. Explaining what he hopes to achieve in the year ahead, he declared, “I always want to show improvement to those who are keeping an eye on us.”

If you missed it, earlier this month, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and The Boyz all joined the lineup for Kingdom! On December 6, the three groups teased their upcoming appearance on the idol competition show by joining forces for a special collaboration performance at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The Boyz’s Juyeon, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and ATEEZ’s San all took the stage together and danced around a gleaming crown as if battling for the throne. After their performance, Mnet teased that Kingdom—the highly-anticipated second season of Queendom—was coming soon.

