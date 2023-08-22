Stray Kids' Felix joins Louis Vuitton as house ambassador after debuting custom fit at group's Japan concert

Felix of Stray Kids has now joined one of the biggest luxury brands as an ambassador. On August 22, Louis Vuitton announced that the 5-STAR singer will be the brand's house ambassador. Fans show their excitement as the singer has previously slayed in the outfits designed by the brands multiple times.

On August 22, Louis Vuitton shared the big news that the God's Menu singer has joined the luxury brand's family as the house ambassador. Felix has been seen wearing the brand multiple times and recently gained massive attention for his outfit during a concert.

The Stray Kids member went viral for his fit designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the house director of Louis Vuitton that he had worn during the 5-STAR Dome Tour concert in Japan. Fans loved the look on him, anticipating something big in the future until the announcement. On account of his entry as the house ambassador, this is what Nicolas Ghesquière had to say about him, "I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented at my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented – I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style".