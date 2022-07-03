Stray Kids’ Felix, Lee Know and I.N. test positive for COVID-19; JYP Entertainment postpones 2 US Tour stops

On June 2, JYP Entertainment took to various social media handles to confirm that Stray Kids’ Felix, Lee Know and I.N. contract COVID-19, after which the company postponed the Atlanta and Fort Worth concerts which were supposed to be conducted on July 3 and July 6 respectively. No other announcements were made for the other stops on the tour.

Previously, the music video for ‘Maniac’ surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. It has been about three months since the music video was released on March 18. Stray Kids has a total of 6 music videos following 'God Menu', 'Back Door', 'MIROH', 'My Pace', and 'Thunderous'. 'Maniac' is the title track of the mini album 'ODDINARY', and the group's producing team, '3RACHA' which consists of members Bang Chan, Changbin, Han and composer Versa Choi collaborated.

The members expressed their feelings through social media handles, "Thanks to our fans for making every moment precious. As we have achieved great results, we will work harder in the future to repay the love you send." They did well in the Japanese market as well as their 2nd Japanese mini album 'CIRCUS' sold 198,239 copies on the Billboard Japan Weekly Top Album Sales Chart (June 20-26) and topped the Hot Albums chart. It also topped the weekly album charts at all stores of Tower Records, the largest record shop in the country (June 20-26).

Stray Kids are doing well overseas with their new album and title song 'CIRCUS'. As of June 26th, this album topped the iTunes album charts in 17 overseas regions including Mexico and Spain, and the music video for 'Circus', which was pre-released on June 10th, exceeded 10 million YouTube views within four days of its release. Then, as of the 28th, it surpassed 20 million views.

