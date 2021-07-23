Stray Kids’ Felix opens up about his ‘Kingdom’ experience and musical journey

Felix, recently wowed his global fans with his mysterious eyes and unique atmosphere in the August issue of the fashion magazine GQ. In particular, even though it was his first solo pictorial after his debut, he looked extremely professional. He looked chic and bold with his colourful outfits, while his eyes had a model-like stare. He showed off different poses with a strong and magnetic aura.

Looking back on Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War', where Stray Kids won the crown, Felix said, "At first, I was not too sure about my skills, but I truly thought that I was lucky to be with the members and that caused a riot of emotions in me. I think we have grown significantly as a team and I, too, have grown as an artist. It was a meaningful experience for me personally.” He added, "I stood on stage with black hair at the first performance of 'Kingdom'. From then on, it seems that a strong and new character was created." His performances in Kingdom was commendable that even his seniors like IKON and BTOB were floored by his deep voice, dancing abilities and stunts.

When asked about his true personality, he said, "I am happy when the people around me are happy, and when I see them smiling, I smile along with them.” His fans and members are a witness to this fact as he is known to be caring, helpful and soft compared to his dark and bold on stage personality.

Stray Kids will make a comeback with the release of their 2nd regular album 'NOEASY' on August 23. A caricatured movie trailer was released to announce their new album and the fans were in love with the unique comeback announcement. Their last explosive comebacks ‘Back Door’ and ‘God’s Menu’ have left a permanent imprint in the industry and we cannot wait to see the new and unique concepts with their latest comeback!

