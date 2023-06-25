Stray Kids’ Felix receives death threats; Netizens urge JYP Entertainment for protection

Stray Kids’ Felix is widely admired by K-pop fans for his wholesome image in the industry. Whether he displays his fierce side during performances or connects with fans on a more personal level, he never fails to make his supporters feel special. However, like many other K-pop idols, Felix faces the negative aspects of fame and popularity. Netizens have expressed worry after discovering posts on Weibo where a user has been sending malicious messages and threats toward Felix.

STAY’s demand JYP Entertainment’s attention

Although it is not uncommon for idols to receive threats, the timing of these incidents has raised alarm among fans, especially with Stray Kids' upcoming fan sign event in China. The posts related to the event have caused STAYs to worry that the individual responsible for the threats may attend the event and carry out their promise to harm Felix.

The images shared online garnered attention, prompting netizens to demand adequate protection for the young idol. Moreover, there have been concerns about the same account spreading false information about Hyunjin, another member of Stray Kids, leading to increased anxiety for his safety. As the fan sign event approaches, many are concerned that this particular user might be serious about their intentions and pose a risk to Felix and other members of the group.

Where did this all start?

On April 16, some fans came across a Chinese account that sent death threats to the Australian-Korean rapper via the paid messaging platform Bubble. The Chinese user was heavily criticized for intentionally subscribing to Felix's Bubble account and using it to send malicious messages, including death threats and derogatory language. They accused Felix of feigning innocence.

As pictures circulated on Twitter, the STAY fandom intensified their efforts by trending action-oriented hashtags, urging JYP Entertainment to address the situation and take immediate action to protect their artist. Among the trending phrases within the fandom, "PROTECT FELIX" and "PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS" highlight the outcry against the hateful comments aimed at Stray Kids' Felix.

