Stray Kids' Felix suffers back injury; To limit performance in upcoming fan meeting

Stray Kids member Felix has been diagnosed with intervertebral disk herniation. JYP Entertainment released the news on February 9, sharing that Felix’s performance might be limited during certain stages at Stray Kids’ upcoming fan meeting ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’, in order to comply with the doctors’ recommendation to avoid strenuous activities during treatment.

Stray Kids’ upcoming fan meeting is scheduled for February 12 and 13 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, with the second night simultaneously being live streamed through Naver’s Beyond Live.

You can read JYP Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to provide information regarding Stray Kids’ Felix’s upcoming schedules.

Felix recently visited a hospital after experiencing pain in his back. After a detailed examination, he was diagnosed with intervertebral disk herniation.

While there is no effect on his everyday activities, as doctors have recommended that he avoid postures and activities that pressure his waist, Felix will be avoiding any strenuous activities while receiving treatment for prompt recovery.

Consequently, Felix’s performance for certain stages during the ‘Stray Kids 2ND #LoveSTAY ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’’ this upcoming February 12th-13th may be limited.

We apologize for having to share the sudden news and causing concern to all STAY who have been looking forward to seeing Felix perform.

Felix will be participating in stage performances after doctors confirm that his back has fully recovered. JYPE will provide our utmost to support the artist’s recovery.

We hope for STAY’s kind understanding.

Thank you.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to Stray Kids’ Felix.

