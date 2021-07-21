Stray Kids finally come back to greet fans on V Live as OT8, Hyunjin and Stray Kids trends on Twitter

STAYs were extremely excited to see the whole group on V Live, indicating Hyunjin’s return from hiatus as OT8. On July 21, Stray Kids conducted a live session, casually talking to their fans and with that, of course hilarity ensues. #Hyunjin began trending shortly, post live, as his fans were satisfied to see him on screen with his group once again, happy and healthy. Many fans on twitter posted screenshots of Hyunjin throughout the live, laughing and enjoying the cross talk.

Hyunjin was involved in a bullying scandal back in February of 2021 and after he apologised for his behaviour towards the victim, JYP put him in indefinite suspension. He ended up missing Kingdom after the first performance, which left the group and STAYs disappointed.

One fan said, “Who knew counting from 1 to 8 would make someone so emotional?” While another said, “that ot8 live was the fastest 30 mins ever and was full of internal screaming and losing of minds but thank you stray kids for coming as a whole, you guys always keep us sane and assure us that everything would be fine, thank you so much for always being by our sides, we love you."

Many were glad to see them together as they served the idea of ‘home’ to them. STAYs were cooing over the members cuddling and playing with their own little plushies merchandise. For men who are well into their 20s, their silly banters, whining, cross talk, playing with toys, etc. makes them look way younger.

Recently, Hyunjin marked his return to stage with ‘애’ from the newest digital single "Mixtape : 애" and the sensuous dance cover of ‘Playing with Fire’ by Sam Tinnez which garnered over 8 million views and counting in the first week itself.

Stray Kids will be joining the August lineup of comebacks and we cannot wait to see the new records it will break!

