Stray Kids follows Taylor Swift and Travis Scott in scoring best-selling US albums in 2023; fans celebrate

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group under JYP Entertainment. The group made its debut in 2018. Since then, Stray Kids have only been on an upward trajectory when it comes to the group's commercial success with their music. The K-pop group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The name Stray Kids was given by the members themselves. The fandom of Stray Kids is named STAY.

Stray Kids' becomes 2nd best-selling artist in U.S.

Stray Kids' 5-Star achieved another milestone by becoming the best-selling K-pop album of 2023 in the United States according to Chart Data. Stray Kids is now the second best-selling artist overall after Taylor Swift and Travis Scott on the U.S. commercial music charts. Their third full-length album 5-Star that was released in June 2023 breaks the sale records for 2023. But 5-Star is not alone, Stray Kids' mini-album which was released in October 2022 is also going strong by becoming the 10th best-selling album in the same category. Stray Kids' popularity in the U.S. markets is on the rise. As per individual album sales, Stray Kids' 5-Star now takes the 4th spot after Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Speak Now (Taylor's version) and Travis Scott's Utopia.

Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids will be making their appearance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. They will also be performing their buzzing title track S-Class from the best-selling album 5-STAR at the award show. The event will air via MTV on September 12. Currently, Stray Kids is on their 5-Star Dome Tour across South Korea and Japan which will conclude in October. The group will also be releasing their Japanese-language EP Social Path on September 6.

