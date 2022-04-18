Stray Kids’ former member Kim Woo Jin to become the first Korean to lead a HBO Max series?

Kim Woo Jin, a former member of boy band Stray Kids, will be the first Korean to play a lead role in an HBO Max original series ‘Além do Guarda-Roupa’ (translated to ‘Beyond the Wardrobe’) set in São Paulo, Brazil. The series tells the story of a teenage girl who finds a teleportation portal in a closet and meets a K-Pop idol in Seoul through the portal.

Kim Woo Jin will play Kyung Min, a cranky member of fictional boy band Act. He will star alongside Brazilian actress Sharon Blanche, who is of Korean descent. ‘Além do Guarda-Roupa’ will be released in 2023 via HBO Max.

Kim Woo Jin is a South Korean singer. He was signed to JYP Entertainment and was a member of the boy group Stray Kids from their formation through the eponymous survival show in 2017 until his departure two years later. He signed with 10x Entertainment in his endeavor to launch a solo career. Amidst his transition to a soloist, he faced accusations by anonymous women on social media website Twitter.

He denied the allegations and an investigation found various forms of fabrication from the accusers. Kim Woo Jin posted to a newly created Instagram account in January 2020 with the phrase ‘Kim Woo Jin restart’. He held a fan meeting in May and signed with the newly formed 10x Entertainment in August as the first artist on the label's roster. Ahead of his solo record, he issued the pre-debut digital single ‘Still Dream’ on July 8, 2021. His debut mini-album ‘The Moment : A Minor’ and its lead single ‘Ready Now’ were released on August 8.

