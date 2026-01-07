Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, group joins BLACKPINK’s Jennie and KATSEYE at Governors Ball

Stray Kids is already kickstarting a big year! The K-pop boy group was announced as the performers for not just one but two major music events happening this year, alongside some big names in the industry. On January 6 local time, Stray Kids and G-Dragon were announced as performers for the upcoming Gala Des Pièces Jaunes happening in Paris later this month. On the same day, the JYP Entertainment team was revealed as the headliners for the Governors Ball happening in June. Fellow performers include Jennie and KATSEYE.

Stray Kids and G-Dragon to return to Paris for Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2026

According to the announcement on Tuesday, the event taking place at Paris La Défense Arena on Thursday, January 22, 2026, is a grand musical evening in support of the Hospital Foundation. Alongside the two K-pop acts, other performers for the concert include Christina Aguilera, A$AP Rocky, Gims, Future, Davido, La Femme, Bob Sinclar, and Gautier Capuçon, among others. Tickets for the same are set to be launched soon, with a post-event broadcast planned for Friday, January 30, 2026, on channel France 2.

Stray Kids and G-Dragon have each participated in the charity event back in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Last year, the soloist was joined by fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang in a massive K-pop lineup, including BLACPINK’s Rosé and BTS’ J-Hope. Other performers were J Balvin, Katy Perry, and John Legend, among many others.

The annual fundraising concert for hospitalized children and adolescents is attended by fans and global celebrities alike, with many French officials making it to the audience seats.

Stray Kids, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and KATSEYE to be at this year’s Governors Ball

As per another announcement made on January 6 local time, the lineup for this year’s Governors Ball has been revealed. The annual New York music festival seems to be ready to have a lot of K-pop tunes at its event. It was evident in their revelation, which included Stray Kids, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky as headliners.

Alongside the three big performances, BLACKPINK member Jennie and girl group KATSEYE will also be performing at this year’s festival. It is to be noted that not all K-pop stages will be on the same day. KATSEYE will be performing on Friday, June 5; meanwhile, Stray Kids will take to the stage on Saturday, June 6, and finally Jennie will be seen on Sunday, June 7, later this year.

The Governor’s Ball 2026 will take place from June 5 to 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City. Pre-sale tickets have been made available to the fans of the stars. Other musical acts making their mark at the event are: Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, Geese, Major Lazer, Pierce the Veil, Dominic Fike, Blood Orange, Clipse, Mariah the Scientist, Wet Leg, Amyl and the Sniffers, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, the Dare, 2Hollis, Ravyn Lenae, and many more.

Previously, Tyler, The Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Hozier, and Glass Animals were seen performing at last year’s festival. Tyla, Raye, and Conan Gray were some of the other acts at the 2025 edition.

K-pop plans this year

SStray Kids is also set for another world tour this year, as previously announced by the team on their social media. They also confirmed a new album release in 2026, estimated to continue their streak of successful music chart runs.

G-Dragon has announced a February fan meeting, followed by his return to BIGBANG for the group’s 20th debut anniversary comeback and possible tour. He will reunite with bandmates Daesung and Taeyang for the same.

Jennie has had a very successful solo moment in 2025 with the release of the album Ruby in March and the fame of Like JENNIE. BLACKPINK’s world tour has been extremely successful, with more shows lined up this month. The team is prepping for a new album release sometime soon.

Last but not least, KATSEYE has had a very prominent 2025 with the popularity of Gnarly and Gabirela, followed by their two Grammy Award nominations. The girls just released another new song, Internet Girl, and are gearing up for another trot around the world.

ALSO READ: KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé earn first-ever Grammy nominations, become two-time and three-time nominated acts