Stray Kids get an adorable reaction from the OG Deadpool Ryan Reynolds for the group’s homage to the anti hero

Felix started the group's performance by enacting a scene from the Deadpool movie at Mnet Kingdom’s latest episode and it had the OG Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds couldn't stop himself from reacting to it. Read on to find out what it is!

The latest episode of Mnet Kingdom: Legendary War might probably be one of the best episodes till date. It gave fans the iconic collaboration stage of iKON and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and a stellar performance of Stray Kids performing their own powerful rendition of the girl group’s DDU-DU DDU-DU mixed with their own hit ‘God’s Menu’. But that wasn’t all.

Stray Kids’ performance was spectacular, mostly towards the chorus part where Felix would use his deep voice and the music dropped, to hear his husky “DDU DU DDU DU”. The performance started with Felix imitating a scene from the Deadpool movie where the titular anti-hero sits atop a bridge railing, drawing a cartoon of himself and grooving to some music. Another thing to notice was Felix’s outfit with double crossed swords on the back. This homage to one of Marvel's most beloved superheroes had fans in utter awe! And they were naturally quick to make fun edits!

A fan with the username of @leeknow on Twitter posted a fun edit which drew parallels of Stray Kids’ opening stage and the movie. It twists the narrative and shows Deadpool listening to Stray Kids’ ‘God’s Menu’ and grooving to it, before editing Felix’s performance stage and Deadpool’s movie scenes. Ryan Reynolds replied to that tweet saying, “oh hello @stray_kids” followed with the crossed swords icon!

See the edit and Ryan Reynold's reply here:

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 20, 2021

Our STAY and Deadpool hearts are filled with love and excitement! Can we hope to see Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids share a picture please? The actor is known to be a definite K-Pop fan as his photoshoot for a magazine with the popular soloist HyunA went viral!

What do you think of this cute interaction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :Marvel Entertainment

