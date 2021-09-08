Stray Kids give a sneak peek into their Japanese release in October

Stray Kids is preparing for a Japanese release! On September 7 KST, the supergroup under JYP Entertainment took to its official Japan Twitter account to give fans a sneak peek into the album by revealing images of three of its members- Hyunjin, Han and Felix. Previously, the group also revealed teaser images for Bang Chan, Lee Know and Changbin.

Fans know nothing about the comeback except its release date, that is- October 13.

All the members looked absolutely captivating in black clothes and an intimidating gaze. Han and Felix decided to go blonde while Felix added a little touch of red to his hair. Hyunjin too looked absolutely handsome with his mullet hair.

Here are the teaser photos for Han, Hyunjin and Felix.

Bang Chan, Lee Know and Changbin wore black and white outfits and posed for the camera with their bad-boy attire.

Here are the teaser photos for Bang Chan, Lee Know and Changbin.

Recently, Stray Kids became the first artist under JYP Entertainment to have a million-seller album with their latest superhit ‘NOEASY’. The album entered the Korean music industry on August 23 along with the title song ‘Thunderous’ and garnered a lot of love and support from fans all across the globe.

‘Thunderous’ topped iTunes charts in over fifty-two regions and dominated the Billboard world digital song sales charts by grabbing a record-breaking seven spots on the chart with their latest releases.

Two days ago, the boys took home their fourth win for the title song of ‘NOEASY’ on SBS' 'Inkigayo', winning against Lee Mujin’s ‘Traffic Light’ and Red Velvet’s ‘Queendom’.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: See Stray Kids go from monster rookies to popular and respected artists

Are you excited for Stray Kids’ Japanese comeback? Let us know in the comments below.