Stray Kids’ ‘God’s Menu’ surpasses THIS many views, becoming the first MV to achieve the milestone

On January 30, Stray Kids’ popular MV ‘God’s Menu’ crossed 300 million views, a first for Stray Kids and we are glad to see a new milestone achieved by the talented 4th Gen group. The MV was released on June 17, 2020, showing that it took less than 2 years to achieve the milestone.

According to 'Studio Choom', Stray Kids' 'God’s Menu' performance video released in June 2020 surpassed 50 million views for the first time ever, recording the most views among 'Studio Choom' videos. Stray Kids' videos recorded its own best performance exceptionally among the leading K-pop performance studios in Korea, proving its terrifying rise day by day.

In the video released on January 25, 'Studio Choom' delivered a special trophy to Stray Kids in commemoration of 50 million views and conducted an interview. 'Studio Dance' and 'Non Original' presented differentiated contents such as dynamic camera, concept lighting, and clear picture quality to global fans, and quickly grew into an influential global K-pop media within two years of their launch.

Stray Kids is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. The group released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’.

'Studio Choom' is a K-pop dance-specialized channel created by dance crews and artists with 3.75 million subscribers in January of this year. The cumulative number of views exceeded 1.5 billion views.

