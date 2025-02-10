Stray Kids’ God’s Menu becomes group's first music video to surpass 500 million views on YouTube

Stray Kids, one of the leading K-pop boy groups known for their powerful performances and unique sound, have reached a remarkable milestone on YouTube. Their hit music video God’s Menu has officially surpassed 500 million views, marking a historic achievement for the group.

On February 9, at approximately 9 p.m. KST, God’s Menu crossed the half-billion mark on YouTube. The video, which was originally released on June 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. KST, reached this milestone in four years, seven months, and 23 days. This makes it the first-ever Stray Kids music video to achieve 500 million views, solidifying the group’s global influence and popularity.

God’s Menu was a game-changer for Stray Kids upon its release, capturing fans with its creative choreography, bold lyrics, and innovative concept. The song, a part of their first full-length album GO LIVE, helped establish Stray Kids as a dominant force in the K-pop industry, gaining them widespread recognition worldwide. The track’s addictive beats, combined with an intense and visually stunning music video, quickly became a fan favorite and remains one of Stray Kids' most iconic releases.

Following the achievement, fans took to social media to celebrate, flooding platforms with congratulatory messages, hashtags, and clips from the music video. Many STAYs (the group’s fandom) expressed their pride in how far the group has come, reminiscing about the impact God’s Menu had on their journey as fans.

But that’s not the only accomplishment Stray Kids have celebrated this month. Just a few days earlier, on February 7 at approximately 8:56 a.m. KST, their music video for Thunderous surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. Released on August 23, 2021, as part of their album NOEASY, the music video reached this milestone in just over three years, five months, and 14 days. Thunderous is now the group’s second music video to cross the 400 million mark, following in the footsteps of God’s Menu.

Both God’s Menu and Thunderous have played a major role in Stray Kids’ rise to global stardom. Their unique musical style, self-produced tracks, and electrifying stage presence have earned them a dedicated international fanbase. These YouTube achievements highlight not only the group’s continued success but also the support of STAYs worldwide.

With these impressive milestones under their belt, Stray Kids continue to prove that their music resonates with audiences across the globe. Fans are now looking forward to their next major achievement and eagerly anticipating future releases that will undoubtedly continue to push the boundaries of K-pop.