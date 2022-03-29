Stray Kids grabs a historical No.1 debut on Billboard 200 chart; Only the third Korean act to do so

Are you ready to go MANIAC? Because we are! The un-ODDINARY album from South Korean boy group Stray Kids has landed itself at the number 1 spot among the world’s best albums. Astonishingly it is the group’s first entry on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the biggest albums worldwide every week and they have managed to grab the number 1 spot right from the get go.

Selling 110,000 equivalent units of the album in the US, within the tracking week on March 18 to 24, the boy group has earned itself the biggest sales week for any act in 2022 with 103,000 sales recorded.

It is an impressive feat in and of itself to have their album debuting at the number one spot, however the fact that it happens to be the group’s career first on the chart does not go unnoticed. The 7 track album has versatile songs, once again created by 3RACHA (composed of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han from Stray Kids), making it all the more personal for the 8 member boy group.

Following BTS and SuperM, Stray Kids is only the 3rd Korean act to find itself at the top spot and the first from their own agency.

Meanwhile, the group is set to make a re-comeback after the members’ recovery from COVID-19. A new schedule with video events, music video releases, behind footages and more has been released.

