Stray Kids: HallyTalk REACTS to the most watched compilations

JYP Entertainment created Stray Kids with the plan of combining talent, passion, camaraderie and exhibition. When the group debuted in March 2018, they delivered that and much more. Forming a fandom full of loving audience members, they named them Stay.

Now, the group has been scaling its growth. Across platforms and around the world, the eight piece is building a mammoth collection of dedicated followers who support their releases with more enthusiasm and love than the last. All while displaying their handsomeness and charms.