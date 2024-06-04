Stray Kids Han, Seungmin drop comforting self-composed song Respirator as part of ongoing SKZ-RECORD series

Han and Seungmin from Stray Kids have just released a fresh track for their fans. Titled Respirator, this comforting new song is part of their SKZ-RECORD series, where they treat their devoted fans, STAYs, to their own compositions and covers occasionally.

Han and Seungmin drop Respirator

At the stroke of midnight KST on June 4, Han and Seungmin revealed the newest entry in Stray Kids' continuous SKZ-RECORD series. This series showcases original compositions and covers that don't make it onto the group's official albums or singles especially released as a gift to fans.

Both Han and Seungmin teamed up with producers MarkAlong and KKannu from adeMade to compose the new song. Together, they crafted the lyrics, expressing their aspiration to serve as a source of comfort akin to a respirator for those encountering hardships, trying to help them overcome their fears by giving them strength through warm words.

Listen to the song here-

More about Stray Kids

STRAY KIDS is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. Comprising eight members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., the group showcases unique self-produced music.

Their main producing team, 3Racha, consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, carry through much of their creative work. Additionally, all members actively contribute to the writing process of numerous tracks across their albums.

The name Stray Kids wasn't coined by JYP Entertainment; rather, it was conceptualized by the members themselves. Initially, it symbolized a lost child striving to pursue their dreams. Over time, it evolved to embody the notion of navigating an unconventional path together, finding collective solutions out of the ordinary.

Stray Kids' music is characterized by its dark and experimental nature, blending elements of hip-hop, dubstep, heavy metal, electroclash, and jittery dance-pop. From the onset of their career, experimentation has been central to their identity, evident in the diverse range of genres present in their songs.

For instance, their debut track District 9 showcases a hybrid style, melding hip hop, rock, and EDM with intense basslines, sirens, EDM breaks, aggressive rap verses, and dynamic hip hop dance choreography. Additionally, they pushed boundaries further with Side Effects, a dynamic EDM-pop fusion with undertones of psytrance, a genre relatively uncommon in the K-pop industry.

