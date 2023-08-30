Stray Kids' Hyunjin confirms collaboration with Troye Sivan; to feature in Rush remix alongside PinkPantheress

Stray Kids' Hyunjin will collaborate with Troye Sivan for the remix of Rush. Troye Sivan will be releasing a new remix for his digital single Rush on August 31, it has been confirmed. The original song Rush along with a music video was released in July 2023. Now the two will be teaming together to put out a remix for the same.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin's first collaboration with Troye Sivan

The two artists first met after their previous encounter at the Versace x Dua Lipa show La Vacanza in May 2023. They went viral on the internet when the photos were first shared. Fans hoped and wished that the two would collaborate on new music. Troye Sivan took to his Instagram stories to post a TikTok video saying, 'RUSH FT PINKPANTHERESS + HYUNJIN OF STRAY KIDS IS COMING'. He also shared a pre-save link to the song through his stories. Hyunjin's personal Instagram was tagged on both of the stories. This will be Stray Kids' Hyunjin's first interaction and collaboration with Troye Sivan as an artist. Fans are really looking forward to knowing what kind of music they can expect from this combination.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids made their debut in 2018 in the K-pop music industry under JYP Entertainment. The group has gained massive success and fan following in the industry. Their fandom is called STAY. Stray Kids will be at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya from September 2-3 for their ongoing dome tour in Japan. They will be releasing their Japanese-language EP Social Path (feat. Lisa)/ Super Bowl on September 6. Lisa is a Japanese singer-songwriter and will feature on the track. Stray Kids is currently on their 5-Star Dome Tour in South Korea and Japan.

