Stray Kids' Hyunjin, NewJeans' Hanni, IVE's An Yujin, more; Vote for most fitting K-pop brand ambassador

Stray Kids' Hyunjin, NewJeans' Hanni, IVE's An Yujin, and more are known for bagging huge luxury brand endorsement deals in the 4th Generation K-pop era.

Brand Ambassadors in the 4th Generation K-pop

Stray Kids member Hyunjin known for his mesmerizing visuals and unique fashion was announced to be a Global Ambassador for Versace in July 2023. Gucci proudly announced HYBE LABELS' idol Hanni from NewJeans as one of their Brand Ambassadors in 2022. IVE's leader An Yujin is known for her striking visuals and charisma, she was chosen to be Fendi's Brand Ambassador in January 2023. Hyein another member of the K-pop girl group NewJeans was appointed as an Ambassador for Louis Vuitton in December 2022. Jeno of NCT Dream became the first global male Brand Ambassador for Ferragamo in May 2023. These young idols from the 4th generation K-pop have bagged endorsements from huge luxury brands, Which from the above do you think fits the brands' style the most? Pick now!

