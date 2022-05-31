Stray Kids’ Hyunjin receives praise from Hugh Jackman for his incredible artistic skills

On May 30, Hyunjin took to Stray Kids’ Instagram to upload a video of him creating his latest art piece and as usual, it turned out to be beautiful and the fans were pouring in praises for him. One of the fans is a popular Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman who loved the painting a lot. He left a sweet comment saying, ‘An amazing artist you are.’

Hugh Jackman is known to be a fan of Stray Kids after discovering his fellow Australians Felix and Bangchan and since then, even Ryan Reynolds began loving Stray Kids’ music as well as the members. Hyunjin is known to create some beautiful paintings as he shares his work with STAYs all the time, including them in his work too but this comment got the STAYs excited at the rightful recognition for his work!

Seeing the comment, Hyunjin replied to him saying, “Thank you, I’m very honored.” Seeing the interaction, STAYs went crazy on Twitter, talking all about this plus his absolutely wonderful art piece. Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 (age 22) in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist and the visual of the group Stray Kids.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’.

