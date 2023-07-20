Stray Kids’ Hyunjin selected as global ambassador of Versace; Becomes first Korean face for the luxury brand

In a groundbreaking move, Versace, the renowned Italian luxury fashion house, has appointed K-pop sensation Hyunjin from Stray Kids as its global brand ambassador. This marks a significant milestone for both the luxury brand and the South Korean music industry, as Versace makes its official foray into the vibrant Korean music scene. Hyunjin's role as the face of Versace will kickstart with the Holiday 2023 campaign, scheduled for launch in November.

Hyunjin as the face of Versace

Versace's decision to name Hyunjin as its global brand ambassador was well-founded. The representative of Versace praised the multi-talented K-pop star, highlighting his exceptional skills as a dancer, rapper, and vocalist of Stray Kids, along with his unlimited artistic talents, including a passion for art. His unique and captivating performances have garnered attention worldwide, making him the perfect fit for representing the iconic brand.

Donatella Versace, the creative force behind the luxury fashion house, expressed her delight in having Hyunjin join the Versace family. She cited how she is continually inspired by new voices that define global culture, and Hyunjin is a prime example of this, embodying new energy and creativity. She admired his confidence and liberal way of expression, affirming that he truly encapsulates the spirit of Versace. Hyunjin, in turn, expressed his excitement and gratitude for being selected as Versace's global ambassador. He eagerly anticipates embarking on this journey with the fashion house and aims to create beautiful moments together. Being a part of Versace's remarkable legacy has inspired him, and he looks forward to the artistic synergy he will share with Donatella.

Hyunjin at Dua Lipa x Versace's La Vacanza Fashion Show

Rumors about the collaboration between Hyunjin and Versace had been swirling ever since the K-pop idol's appearance at the Dua Lipa x Versace La Vacanza Fashion Show. Fuel was added to the fire when Hyunjin graced the opening of the Versace Pop-up store in Seoul earlier in July. Now, with the official announcement, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can look forward to this exciting partnership.

The year 2023 has undoubtedly been the year of K-pop's dominance in the luxury fashion industry. Numerous luxury brands are recognizing the immense brand power of K-pop musicians and forging collaborations with them. K-pop stars have unquestionably become the MVPs of the fashion circuit.

