Stray Kids’ Hyunjin suffers hand injury while on ‘MANIAC’ world tour in North America; To limit performance

On July 14, K-pop boy group Stray Kids’ agency released a notice surrounding the health of member Hyunjin. As per the notice, before the group’s Oakland show on July 12, Hyunjin suffered an injury on his right hand after colliding with a door. He was helped by onsite medical personnel and was able to carry on as per schedule by participating in the concert right after.

However, on receiving proper medical assistance after visiting a doctor locally, Hyujin was advised to refrain from harsh movements. As a result, the artist will be under recovery for the time being and reduce strain on his hand. The notice issued further states that Hyunjin’s performance in the group’s upcoming tour stops may be limited.

Check out the full statement from JYP Entertainment below.

“Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to inform you about Stray Kids member Hyunjin's upcoming schedules.

Shortly before the Oakland show on July 12th (Tuesday, local time), Hyunjin bumped his right hand on a door and sustained a minor injury.

Hyunjin participated in the Oakland show after receiving first aid from the medical team at the venue that day, and on July 13th (Wednesday, local time), he received a thorough medical examination. While the injury is minor, he was given the medical opinion that he should restrain from making harsh movements, so he will avoid strenuous movements and focus on recovering his health for the time being.

We therefore inform you that Hyunjin's performances for the remaining tour dates may be partially limited.

We apologize for causing concern to STAY who have been waiting for Hyunjin's performances. JYPE will provide everything possible t o support the artist's swift recovery.

Thank you.”

In a following post by Stray Kids, Hyunjin can be seen with a plastered pinky finger.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Felix, Lee Know and I.N. test positive for COVID-19; JYP Entertainment postpones 2 US Tour stops