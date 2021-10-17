Stray Kids’ Hyunjin whiplashes his way in as Studio Choom’s Artist of the Month

Ruthless and courageous Stray Kids’ Hyunjin charges with a side never seen before of the 21 year old singer-dancer. Brining his A+ game to the table, Hyunjin covered Post Malone's 'Motley Crew’ as Studio Choom’s Artist of the Month for October 2021.

With tattoos across his skin, only enhancing his mysterious and bold vibe further, Hyunjin begins with an eerie sound fixing a cap atop his famed mane. A jump and the synchronised choreography begins surrounded by the deft dancers that are in presence.

Hyunjin is adorning a fitted suit and dark makeup that gives him an uncanny appearance. Punching and slashing over Post Malone’s cry to ‘get ‘em’, Hyunjin rules the stage and the camera that focuses on him breaking his bones as if he never had them.

Often monstrous and evil, the set of unusual people as a ‘motley crew’, Hyunjin is almost validating himself for being not the same as the crowd. An impressive transition shows him grabbing the spotlight all alone, moving along the ground to the beats that he’s made his own.

With a gun at the centre of his metaphorical whiplash, Hyunjin wraps up the performance with an aim towards the dancers who tumble like dominos around him. Check out the awe-inspiring performance by Hyunjin below.

A third of Stray Kids’ Dance Racha, Hyunjin has once again set the record straight as to why he belongs among the top dancers of the K-pop industry and how he has earned his place.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids' Seungmin to lend his vocals for debut OST 'Here Always' for tvN's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Did you like the performance? Let us know below.