Stray Kids' I.N becomes youngest member of ChildFund Korea's Green Noble Club with contribution worth 72,500 USD

Stray Kids’ I.N becomes youngest member of ChildFund Korea's Green Noble Club

On June 7, it was announced that Stray Kids' I.N, born in 2001 and currently 23 years old, has become the youngest member of ChildFund Korea's Green Noble Club, a prestigious group of donors who contribute at least 100 million KRW (approximately 72,500 USD) to the organization. I.N's donation marks him as the 474th donor to join this philanthropic club.

The donation made by I.N will support ChildFund Korea's efforts to provide essential assistance to children in need, including nutritional support, medical care, and improvements to their living conditions. Expressing his motivation behind the donation, I.N stated, "I made this donation in the hope that all children will be able to enjoy an ordinary life and grow up loved while dreaming their own dreams." He also expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his fans and his happiness in being able to share some of that love with others.

ChildFund Korea's Shin Jung Won expressed appreciation for I.N's generosity, stating, "We're grateful to I.N for his warmhearted donation to help children grow up healthy."

More details about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids, the 8-member K-pop boy group known for their self-producing prowess, continue to make waves in the music industry. Their latest single, Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, dropped on May 10, offering fans a taste of what's to come. The group's schedule is packed with exciting ventures with plans for an upcoming album and special album in the works, alongside a third-world tour in 2024.

Additionally, they are set to headline prestigious events like BST Hyde Park in London, I-Days in Milan, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Stray Kids' global presence and musical achievements cement their status as one of the most dynamic acts in K-pop.

