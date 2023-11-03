Stray Kids’ IN LIFE hits 1 Billion streams on Spotify making them trend on X

Stray Kids, the South Korean boy band sensation, has made a significant impact on the digital streaming platform Spotify, achieving an incredible milestone of 1 billion listens for their album IN LIFE, a re-packaged version of their full-length album GO LIVE, released on September 14, 2020. This remarkable achievement not only solidifies their place in K-pop history but also sparks excitement on Twitter, where their dedicated followers express their enthusiasm.

One Billion streams for Stray Kids’ and counting

Stray Kids' meteoric rise in the K-pop industry continues unabated. The trio has garnered a global following thanks to their dynamic performances, intricate lyrics, and relatable themes. On November 2, Stray Kids dominated discussions. Fans asserted their online presence following the announcement that their 2020 studio album, 'IN LIFE,' had surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams. Stray Kids, signed under JYP Entertainment, marked a significant milestone as the label's first artist to achieve such a high number of streams. They join an exclusive club, becoming the second male Korean group in history to attain this level of popularity after BTS.

Stray Kids is not new to the club of billion-streamers. The group has 5 billion total Spotify streams across all of their albums. This remarkable achievement has spurred speculation about their capacity to soar even higher, possibly competing with BTS. This year, Jimin from BTS also set new streaming records. Stray Kids amassed nearly 2 million streams in a single calendar year, laying the groundwork for them to be considered formidable challengers. The band shows no signs of slowing down despite their enormous success. They are all set to release ROCK-STAR, their new EP on November 10.

Fans reaction to this milestone

Fans expressed their joy on Twitter/X with group photos and GIFs, commemorating this achievement. They also noted a significant milestone: Stray Kids' IN LIFE became the first album from a fourth-generation boy band to reach 2 million streams. It's truly an impressive accomplishment! Along with this the hashtag #StrayKids1BStreams quickly gained momentum and began trending worldwide on X. The power of the Stray Kids fandom was on full display as fans united to celebrate this momentous achievement.

Stray Kids' future in the world of K-pop looks good as they celebrate this remarkable milestone, and their impact is destined to increase even further. Keep an eye out for additional music, performances, and accomplishments from this fantastic boy band.

