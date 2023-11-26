Stray Kids’ ITEM from 5-Star album revealed as official soundtrack for NBA 2K24 video game

Stray Kids achieved another feat by joining the renowned artists’ list for the official NBA 2K24 soundtrack.

The song ITEM from Stray Kids’ popular album 5-STAR has been selected for the soundtrack. It is an energetic track by the sub-unit of Stray Kids - 3RACHA - that includes members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin. The latest track is written and composed by 3RACHA along with music producer VERSACHOI and it was released in June 2023.

Take a look at the official NBA 2K24 soundtrack artists below:

Stray Kids joins the new roster of artists for NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Stray Kids’ eclectic song ITEM has been picked as the NBA 2K24 official soundtrack as it represents the hip-hop culture which truly blends with the theme of NBA 2K24 basketball video game. Apart from Stray Kids, the roster of artists for the NBA 2K24 soundtrack includes RIDE THE WAVE by JELEEL!, Kobe Bryant by Lil Wayne, 90 Proof by Smino & J. Cole, hooligan by Baby Keem, Bad Habit by Steve Lacy and many others.

Check out the Stray Kids' song ITEM:

What is the NBA 2K24 soundtrack?

NBA 2K24 is a basketball video game based on the National Basketball Association (NBA) and it comes with a new edition every year. This year marks the 25th installment in the iconic NBA 2K game franchise and Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

For over two decades, NBA 2K24 follows the tradition of releasing an official soundtrack which features the songs from prominent music figures worldwide such as Travis Scott, Jay-Z and more. The soundtrack combines the thrill of a basketball game and the beats of hip-hop culture.

About Stray Kids’ latest accomplishments

Stray Kids, signed under JYP Entertainment, has become a global sensation since their inception in 2018. The group debuted with nine members namely Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., and Woojin (left in October 2019). Over the years, the boy group has made a unique place for themselves in the K-pop industry and in the global market as well with several achievements. In 2022, their EP Oddinary topped the Billboard 200 list. In 2023, the group performed their hit tracks S-Class and LALALALA at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, followed by their big victory at the event for 'Top Global K-Pop Artist' award.

Take a look at Stray Kids’ performance at 2023 Billboard Music Awards:

