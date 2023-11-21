Stray Kids joins BTS as only K-pop boy groups to debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart with LALALALA taking No. 90

Stray Kids, signed to JYP Entertainment, have officially made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first 4th generation to achieve this feat. Their latest song LALALALA has secured No. 90 spot on the chart, with 6.1 million U.S. streams. It also marks the second K-pop boy group after BTS to score a position on the Hot 100 list.

Billboard took to Twitter to make the announcement of Stray Kids’ Hot 100 debut:

Stray Kids becomes 7th K-pop group to bag a spot on Hot 100 chart

With this glorious accomplishment, Stray Kids have become the 7th K-pop group to score a position on Hot 100. They have joined the likes of Wonder Girls (2009), BTS (2017), BLACKPINK (2018), TWICE (2021), NewJeans (2023) and FIFTY FIFTY (2023). The 8-song album ROCK-STAR has also landed the group top spot on the 200 chart.

Not only this, Stray Kids’ global presence is evident worldwide as they are the first artist in 16 years to have all of their four consecutive albums topping the charts on the Billboard 200 for nearly 20 months, namely ROCK-STAR, ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, and 5-STAR.

Several Milestones achieved by Stray Kids

Recently, Stray Kids stole the limelight at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards by winning the Top K-Pop Album award for 5-Star. The K-pop sensations also captivated the global audience with their power-packed performance, featuring their hit tracks S-Class and LALALALA.

Check out the Stray Kids’ LALALALA music video below:

Fans continue to pour their wishes on social media for the group’s accomplishments and making 2023 a remarkable year of success for Stray Kids.

Stray Kids’ winning streak continued this year with their victory at 2023 VMAs with S-Class. This was followed by the group headlining Lollapalooza Paris 2023 with their fiery appearance. The eight-member group also set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance at 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York.

