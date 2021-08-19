Stray Kids just added THIS song to their fantastic discography

We don’t think Stray Kids are stopping anytime soon and we’re loving it. The boy group is releasing another album soon and the days leading up to the comeback are anything but calm as they continue to drop top-notch music every day. The newest addition to their genre-spanning tracklist is the vocal-heavy song ‘Secret Secret’. It’s a melodious hush tuned to the beautiful voice of the singers.



The 8th track unveiled ahead of Stray Kids’ upcoming release ‘NOEASY’, is a soulful song ‘Secret Secret’. The Korean title of the song translates to ‘a secret that cannot be spoken’. The boys of Stray Kids sit down for this one as they each grab a mic in a high seat, their stunning visuals on display. The song starts with Hyunjin’s low voice singing about the lengthening days as member Changbin joins in with his soft rap on loneliness. Stray Kids are troubled as they wish to drive away their problems.



Han and I.N add how their words are stuck as they cannot seem to get them out into the cloudy world. The song, a soft comforting melody that speaks about rain and how it helps drown out the world, ends just when you start to get into the feeling of the song. This track unveil has hit fans the hardest as they wait for the full story to unfold.





Stray Kids will release their second full-length album ‘NOEASY’ on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with 14 songs, the title one being ‘Thunderous’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.



ALSO READ: Stray Kids is admiring ‘The View’ in another track reveal for ‘NOEASY’



Did you like ‘Secret Secret’? Read more below.