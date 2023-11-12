Stray Kids' LALALALA, aespa's Drama, ZEROBASEONE's CRUSH and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

Stray Kids, aespa, ZEROBASEONE and many more K-pop artists made some amazing comebacks this week grabbing headlines. Take a look.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Updated on Nov 13, 2023   |  12:21 AM IST  |  14.4K
Stray Kids', aespa: courtesy of JYP Nation and SM Entertainment
Stray Kids', aespa: courtesy of JYP Nation and SM Entertainment

Key Highlight

From Stray Kids to aespa, K-pop fans were treated with several splendid releases in the second week of November. As the fans eagerly waited for their favourite artists' comeback, it seems they were not disappointed. With enchanting ballads, strong raps and powerful performances, the songs and music videos have been power-packed. 

Best K-pop release of this week

Stray Kids made a remarkable comeback with their album Rock Star and music video for the title track LALALALA and exceeded all expectations. Their impressive performances were jaw-dropping. aespa returned with their dramatic and majestic music video for Drama and an album with the same title. HyunA marked her return after a year with her track Attitude and also revealed that she has signed with a new agency. Rookie group ZEROBASEONE unleashed their album MELTING POINT and the music video of the title track CRUSH. Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin made her debut as a soloist with the enchanting music video for AGASSY. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Anton becomes talk of the town with pre-debut photos and videos; Here’s why

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: SM Entertainment, JYP Nation

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!