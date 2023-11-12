Stray Kids' LALALALA, aespa's Drama, ZEROBASEONE's CRUSH and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

From Stray Kids to aespa, K-pop fans were treated with several splendid releases in the second week of November. As the fans eagerly waited for their favourite artists' comeback, it seems they were not disappointed. With enchanting ballads, strong raps and powerful performances, the songs and music videos have been power-packed.

Best K-pop release of this week

Stray Kids made a remarkable comeback with their album Rock Star and music video for the title track LALALALA and exceeded all expectations. Their impressive performances were jaw-dropping. aespa returned with their dramatic and majestic music video for Drama and an album with the same title. HyunA marked her return after a year with her track Attitude and also revealed that she has signed with a new agency. Rookie group ZEROBASEONE unleashed their album MELTING POINT and the music video of the title track CRUSH. Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin made her debut as a soloist with the enchanting music video for AGASSY.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Anton becomes talk of the town with pre-debut photos and videos; Here’s why