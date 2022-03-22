Stray Kids’ latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’ sets THIS new personal record for the group

On March 18, Stray Kids’ returned with their latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’, and the group has been hitting new highs ever since! Most recently, the mini album has become Stray Kids’ highest-selling album in the first week of release - impressively, doing so in just four days! According to Hanteo’s recent update, ‘ODDINARY’ has accumulated almost 100,00 copies sold on its fourth day since release. With this, the mini album has totalled over 676,000 copies sold, and still has three more days left for tracking the total first-week sales.

Additionally, recording 496,125 copies sold on its first day, ‘ODDINARY’ has not only become Stray Kids’ release with the highest first-week sales, but also their release with the biggest first-day sales! Previously, Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ held the record for the group, by selling around 641,000 copies in its first week.

Even before its release, ‘ODDINARY” had already created another first for Stray Kids, by recording a massive 1.3 million in stock pre-orders, making them million-sellers for the second time around, the first in their agency to achieve this.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is also reaching impressive heights on Spotify with ‘ODDINARY’. Currently, three songs from the release are charting in the global music streaming platform’s Top Global Songs chart (March 18 - 20) - ‘MANIAC’, ‘VENOM’, and ‘Charmer’. All seven tracks on the mini album ranked within Spotify’s Top 200, making Stray Kids the third Korean artist to enter their complete album in Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart, also earning them congratulations from the founder of their agency, J.Y. Park.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

