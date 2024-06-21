Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, more get added to second performers' lineup for 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon; Full list here

Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and more leading K-pop groups have been revealed as the second lineup of performers for 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon. Previously, the first lineup already announced ENHYPEN, NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER as performers for this highly-anticipated summer K-pop festival.

Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, and Lee Young Ji added to performers lineup for 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon

On June 21, the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced the second performers lineup that includes Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, NMIXX, and soloist Lee Young Ji.

The first lineup of artists revealed ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, and ZEROBASEONE as performing artists for the upcoming festival.

The 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon is scheduled to be held on July 21 at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

Meanwhile, this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon is expected to be a game changer as it promises to break the tradition and introduce the ‘new generation of K-pop’ trend. The performers' lineup also revealed versatile artists, so fans can look forward to a dynamic concert that will help beat the midsummer heat.

Additional K-pop acts for the event will be revealed with time.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an eight-piece K-pop boy band consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group is renowned for producing energetic and powerful music that leaves a lasting impression on the fans. For their all-rounder traits, Stray Kids is often referred to as the ‘leader of 4th generation K-pop’.

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a five-member girl group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary Source Music. The group is composed of Huh Yunjin, Kazhua, Sakura, Eunchae, and Chaewon. The group made its debut in 2022 and within 2 years they have bagged a feat like performing in Coachella 2024.

More about IVE

Formed by Starship Entertainment, IVE is a six-member K-pop group comprising Wonyoung, Rei, Leeseo, Liz, An Yujin, and Gaeul. The group debuted in 2021 and within 3 years shot to global fame with their refreshing music.

More about NMIXX

NMIXX is a JYP Entertainment group formed with six members including Haewon, Sullyoon, Lily, Jini, Jiwoo, Bae, and Kyujin. The group is renowned for producing mixx-pop genre music.

Who is Lee Young Ji?

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper and soloist under the MAINSTREAM company. She is known for her vocal prowess and ability to create powerful music.

