Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan lavishes praise on BTS; Calls them 'living legends'

ARMYSTAYs, we have some amazing content for you that will make your weekend! In episode 140 of Stray Kids‘ Bang Chan‘s live broadcast 'Chan’s Room', the charismatic idol and Stray Kids' leader won over fans by showing how much of a BTS fan he is! After taking fans’ recommendations, Bang Chan decided to play a song that also happens to be one of his favourites. He played BTS’ 'Mikrokosmos' and commented on how it’s 'such a good song'!

Fans flooded his live stream with purple hearts to show they also enjoyed BTS' music, they weren’t the only ones. Bang Chan talked about how much he respected the group, calling them 'living legends'. He shared that he truly believes they paved the way for the next generation of K-pop stars and 'mad respect to them for being amazing'!

This is definitely not the first time Bang Chan has showered praise on the global superstar septet. He played BTS' summer bop 'Butter' is his new favourite song back in May. He has also praised BTS' leader RM previously, saying RM is one of his biggest role models and he thinks 'RM is a great leader'. He is also a big fan of RM's song 'Seoul' from his mixtape 'Mono'. Just legends praising one another!

