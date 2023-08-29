Stray Kids leader Bangchan confirms JYP Entertainment shutting down Chan’s Room; STAYs criticize agency

Recently, a STAY (Stray Kids’ fandom name) had released a small clip of her interacting with Stray Kids’ Bangchan during a fan meeting. She asked him about Chan Room’s newest episode since he hadn’t uploaded for a while and he said that he won’t be doing that anymore. He further explained, saying that he definitely wants to but his company won’t allow him to do so.

What is Chan’s Room?

Chan’s Room is a livestream that Stray Kids’ Bangchan would use to talk to his fans, give advice, react to other artists’ music and give his opinions on it. It gained traction after every livestream because of his honest opinions as well as warm personality. Many of his members would join in as well and fans were always excited for his livestreams. He had fallen into trouble earlier after he had expressed that there were some idols or groups that would not greet him back even if he is first to greet during Music Bank Paris. It is a tradition for younger groups to greet the older groups/artists first but in this situation, he said that it seems it's no longer a norm. While he did not name any of these artists, fans were quick to assume who they could be and went on to criticize them. A few days later, Bangchan took to Stray Kids’ Instagram to apologize for his words and said he will be careful about his remarks moving forward. Since then, he stopped uploading a new episode.

STAY’s reaction to Chan’s Room shutting down:

After the video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), some fans knew that JYP Entertainment was behind the decision and wanted them to change their decision. They trended several hashtags, saying that the agency does not deserve Stray Kids or Bangchan. They even went on to say that JYP is going to debut a new group with legendary female singers but cannot manage the groups they already have under their label. This has been trending on X a lot for the last 24 hours and it shows how much the fans care about Bangchan. They also found comfort in Chan’s Room episodes and they wish that the livestream will be back soon.

