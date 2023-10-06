Stray Kids’ Lee Know and NCT Jungwoo to depart Music Core, The Boyz’s Younghoon and Lee Jung Ha to take over

Stray Kids member Lee Know and NCT member Jungwoo have been hosting MBC’s Music Core since 2021. The two beloved hosts will be leaving the show after two years. While the two global idols take a bow, The Boyz’s Younghoon and rising actor Lee Jung Ha will be taking over and bringing their own flavour and style to the show.

The Boyz’s Younghoon and Lee Jung Ha to be new hosts for Music Core

Lee Know and Jungwoo have been hosting for Music Core since August 2021. After more than 2 years with the show, they will be leaving due to scheduling issues. NMIXX’s Sullyoon joined the show in April earlier this year. While the loveable trio spread their magic and impressed the viewers, the new combination has also created anticipation amongst fans. The Boyz’s Younghoon and Lee Junh Ha will be joining Sullyoon for the task and the three will be hosting for Music Core together.

More about Younghoon and Lee Jung Ha

The Boyz is an 11-member group which includes Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, JuHaknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. Former member Hwall departed from the group in October 2019. The group made their debut in December 2017 with the track Boy from their EP The First. They recently made their comeback after six months in August this year. They released two music videos on September 4 for their tracks Sweet and Drink It. They are most well known for hits like No Air, Stealer and Maverick. Younghoon is the lead vocalist of The Boyz who is remarkably known for his sass and visuals.

Lee Jung Ha is a South Korean actor who has impressed with his work in popular projects like Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Run On and Nevertheless. His most notable work though is the recent blockbuster drama Moving which is also the top-watched Korean drama on Disney+. Lee Jung Ha played the main protagonist Kim Bong Seok who has the ability to defy gravity.

Music Core will not be airing for a while due to coverage of the 19th Asian Games and the next broadcast will be on October 14.

