Stray Kids’ Lee Know hangs out with Normal People star Paul Mescal at Gucci 2025 fashion show; see PICS

Lee Know is the main dancer and vocalist of the famous K-pop boy group Stray Kids. Lee remains active on his social media and shares glimpses of his life especially related to his cats.

Recently, Lee Know attended the Gucci 2025 fashion show in London and hung out with stars at the event. Lee Know also posed with the star of the popular series Normal People, Paul Mescal.

Lee Know meets Normal People’s Paul Mescal at the Gucci ‘25 show in London

Lee Know of Stray Kids attended the Gucci show in London last night for a night of fashion and glamour. The Stray Kids member shared special glimpses from his Gucci night on his personal Instagram on May 14, 2024.

Lee Know, in the pictures he shared from the Gucci 2025 fashion show, can also be seen posing with Paul Mescal, the star of Normal People. Know seemed to be having a great time with actor Paul Mescal as he posed with him for a number of pictures.

Meanwhile, Lee Know can be seen styling flawless attire from Gucci at the show as he strikes poses for a series of pictures at the event. It is also interesting to note that the Gucci show was Lee Know’s first fashion show appearance alone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In other news, Lee Know dropped a cover of DAY6’s Love Me or Leave Me on February 22, 2024, as part of the SKZ-RECORD series by Stray Kids available on their official YouTube channel.

Know more about Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids is an eight-member boy group under JYP Entertainment who have been creating a major name for themselves in the K-pop scene with their unique music style and vocals. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Seungmin, Han, Felix, Hyunjin, and I.N. together make Stray Kids.

In other spectacular news, Stray Kids have confirmed their Korean comeback on July 19. This will mark their domestic comeback after 8 long months after their last mini album ROCK-STAR’s release.

Stray Kids also created history by becoming the first K-pop group to walk the Met Gala red carpet this year. Meanwhile, Stray Kids dropped their pre-release digital single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth on all platforms on May 10, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will Stray Kids and TWICE renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment after expiration?