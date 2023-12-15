Stray Kids' Lee Know sustains hand injury following boxing session; temporarily limits strenuous activities

Stray Kids' Lee Know has suffered an injury to his right hand. On December 14, JYP Entertainment, the agency for Stray Kids, revealed that Lee Know had recently hurt his right hand while boxing for exercise during his leisure time.

Lee Know sustains hand injury

Stray Kids' Lee Know has encountered a setback with an injury to his right hand. The agency revealed on December 14 that the talented idol, celebrated for his lively performances, incurred the injury while participating in boxing as part of his exercise routine during his free time. Swiftly addressing the situation, Lee Know sought immediate medical attention and underwent a comprehensive examination to determine the severity of the injury.

As per the agency's statement, medical professionals have advised him to refrain from any activities that could exert pressure on the hand. Consequently, Lee Know will abstain from engaging in any strenuous activities during this period.

Read the full English statement by JYP Entertainment below-

“Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to make an announcement regarding Stray Kids member Lee Know’s health.

Stray Kids member Lee Know recently injured his right hand while exercising (boxing) during his personal time.

Lee Know immediately visited a medical center to receive a detailed examination, in which medical professionals determined that he must avoid any movements that may put pressure on the hand. Lee Know will be avoiding any strenuous activities and will be doing his best to recover for the time being.

According to the artist’s wish to minimize STAY [Stray Kids’ fandom]’s concern, we have made the announcement after the conclusion of the “2023 AAA [Asia Artist Awards]” performance. We would like to ask for STAY’s kind understanding.

Advertisement

JYPE will provide everything we can to support the artist’s recovery.

Thank you.”

Stray Kids recent activities

Stray Kids emerged victorious at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), held in the Philippines on December 14. The group clinched three prestigious awards, including AAA Fabulous, the grand prize for Stage of the Year, and Best Creator, the latter being bestowed upon sub-unit 3RACHA.

In addition to their impressive wins, the group delivered electrifying performances of their songs Maniac, Hall of Fame, Top Line, and LALALALA, showcasing their trademark killer stage presence. Notably, netizens observed Lee Know's exceptional commitment, giving his all despite his recent hand injury from the boxing incident.

Following the conclusion of Stray Kids' performance, JYP Entertainment took to social media with a statement in both Korean and English, confirming that Lee Know had sustained an injury, as per his request. Fans expressed their admiration for Lee Know's professionalism and unwavering dedication, acknowledging his commitment to delivering a remarkable performance despite the challenges posed by his injury.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids titled as 2023 Next Generation Leaders by American magazine TIME