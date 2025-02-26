Stray Kids' Lee Know's phone number and address leaked by sasaeng fan; Stays demand JYP Ent to take legal action

Stray Kids' Lee Know is among the numerous artists in the K-pop industry who have faced the unwanted issue of stalking or private information being leaked by sasaengs or obsessive fans. Recently, his sensitive personal information was circulated online, as per a February 26 report from media outlet K-POP Newswire. This infuriated the Stays (Stray Kids' fandom), who took to social media to demand the agency, JYP Entertainment, take immediate action against it.

The issue first came to light when Stays noticed Lee Know's personal details being leaked online by a sasaeng. The illegally disclosed information contained his phone number, his home address, and even his flight details for his upcoming schedule. Sasaengs often cross boundaries with unwanted advances, and this time, it's Stray Kids' lead dancer who has been subjected to their disturbing interference. Fans inferred the cause of the incident to be JYP Entertainment's negligence towards their artists, as it was not the first time Lee Know faced such a situation.

The K-pop idol previously fell victim to multiple instances of personal information leaks. Notably, the first breach involved individuals linked to JYP Entertainment. Although it was rumored that JYPE terminated contracts with those responsible for the act, the label never publicly issued an apology or announced any legal consequences. It was heavily criticized by fans, who blamed them for failing to take care of their artist's security. Not just Lee Know, but his group, Stray Kids was also subject to maligning comments on social media, which did not get any subsequent reaction from JYPE.

STAYs expressed frustration at the fact that despite the agency's repeated promises to take legal action against individuals spreading harmful content about the group, no concrete actions have been taken. Fans demanded strong action, at least this time, as extremely personal details of an artist were leaked, which could harm him. Fans' requests might be answered soon as JYPE has shown positive change in its dealings with the latest security breach case concerning TWICE.

The girls were receiving inappropriate photos and letters from an unidentified sender, and JYPE retaliated with a statement, threatening to take legal action if such activities persist from the perpetrator's side.