Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath ft Charlie Puth debuts at no 90 on Billboard Hot 100; becomes group’s 2nd song to enter chart

Stray Kids continues to prove why fans call them the ‘4th generation leaders’. The group’s consistent achievements now have landed them an impressive position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Recently, they released a new single titled Lose My Breath, which also features American pop singer Charlie Puth. This song just debuted on the prestigious music chart, solidifying their presence in the global music realm.

Stray Kids bags position on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart with new single Lose My Breath feat. Charlie Puth

According to chart data on May 21, Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath feat. Charlie Puth debuted at no.90 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. This marks their second career entry on the celebrated music chart.

Previously, their smash-hit track LALALALA from their eighth Korean EP ROCK-STAR also entered the Billboard Hot 100 on November 25. The song peaked at no.90 in the same month, marking their debut at the Hot 100 chart.

Discover more about Stray Kids' new single Lose My Breath ft Charlie Puth

Released on May 10, 2024, Lose My Breath is Stray Kids’ first collaboration with the popular American singer Charlie Puth. The song also has another version featuring the exclusive vocals of the group’s members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

For the collaborative track, Stray Kids also released a breathtaking music video that has already racked up an impressive 28 million views on YouTube.

On this special day let’s revisit the MV for Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath ft Charlie Puth:

Catch up on Stray Kids' latest activities

This year has been quite a journey for Stray Kids as the group consistently hits new milestones. They scripted history as the first K-pop group to attend the prestigious Met Gala 2024.

Though their monumental debut was briefly marred by rude paparazzi present at the event, nonetheless, they achieved a new feat that no other K-pop groups have managed to reach so far.

In addition, on May 15, they also performed their latest song Lose My Breath on Good Morning America, marking their first guest appearance on the live program.

Adding to the excitement, the group is gearing up to make their 2024 comeback with a brand-new album release on July 19. Details about their forthcoming album will soon be revealed by Stray Kids' agency JYP Entertainment.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM’s Come back to me debuts at no 3 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart; Know Global 200 and Global Excl US spots