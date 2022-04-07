Stray Kids maintains rank atop Billboard’s World Albums chart; NCT DREAM’s ‘Glitch Mode’ debuts at rank 2

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of April 9 has been published! After debuting last week at number 1 on the chart, Stray Kids’ latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’ has maintained its rank for this week as well, making it the release’s second consecutive week. ‘ODDINARY’ is also maintaining a rank in multiple other Billboard charts, including the Billboard 200, where it debuted at rank 1 last week, making it Stray Kids’ first-ever entry on the chart.

NCT DREAM’s latest release ‘Glitch Mode’ debuts at number 2 on this week’s Billboard World Albums chart. At the same time, this is the NCT unit’s first-ever album to enter the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, BTS maintains six albums in the Top 15 of the World Albums chart, making it the fifth consecutive week. BTS’ 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ ranks at number 4, followed by ‘BE’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, and ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, in spots 5 through 9, in order. BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ moves up a spot, ranking at number 11 for this week.

Further, NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ extends its streak, spending its 28th consecutive week on the chart, this week at rank 12. BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ spends its 78th week, ranking at number 13 for the week of April 9 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

Finally, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, in its 26th non-consecutive week, is ranking at number 14 this time around, followed by Red Velvet’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’ in its second week on the chart, rounding out the Top 15.

Congratulations to all the artists!

