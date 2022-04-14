Stray Kids’ maintains reign over Billboard’s World Albums chart with ‘ODDINARY’

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of April 16 has been released, and Stray Kids’ latest mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ has continued to rank at number 1 on the chart for the third week straight, after debuting atop the chart in the week of April 2. Additionally, ‘ODDINARY’ has also become the first K-pop album of the year to spend three weeks in Billboard 200’s Top 60. Upon its release, the album had also debuted atop the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts on Billboard. Additionally, ‘ODDINARY’ also debuted at number 2 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

BTS maintains six albums in the Top 15 of the World Albums chart this week. The group’s 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ ranks at number 3, followed by BTS’ ‘BE’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, and ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, in ranks 4 through 7, in this order. BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, meanwhile, rises to number 9 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart for this week.

Girl group BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ is spending its 79th week in total on the chart, ranking at number 10 for the week. NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’, meanwhile, is spending its 29th album on the chart, this week at number.

Further, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, in its 27th week, climbed to number 13 for this week. Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ made a re-entry on the chart at number 14, spending its 43rd week total.

Congratulations to the artists!

