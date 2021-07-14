Stray Kids may have found a new fan in THIS Indian singer; BTS and SuJu in the list too

Indian singer, Armaan Malik shares his K-pop playlist. Find out.

The famous boy group has fans all around the world and it seems that another one has jumped right on the STAY bandwagon. Much to the delight of his fans in India and South Korea, Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik revealed that he has recently added STRAY KIDS to his K-pop playlist. The 25-year-old artist also shared his other favourites from the K-industry.

You heard that right! Armaan Malik is a Stray Kids fan. And not only them, but he is also a fan of multiple other K-pop artists. During a chat session on the Simply K-pop CON-Tour, the singer revealed this to the viewers. Not only Stray Kids, but Armaan has also been an avid fan of K-pop and frequently listens to other artists like Eric Nam, Super Junior and BTS. You can watch him speak about his love for K-pop at the 52-minute mark in the video below.

He also recently collaborated with Eric Nam and American musician KSHMR for the song ‘Echo’. The track was loved by fans of all 3 artists and received a lot of praise.

Simply K-pop is a Korean TV show that often hosts various events and tours that aims to bring together K-pop fans and their beloved artists. One such venture from the show is the CON-Tour which is now being held online owing to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic. The 7th spot on this online tour was India. The show was streamed live to fans on 12 July and is now available to watch on ARIRANG KPOP’s official YouTube channel.

Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik was one of the performing acts on this edition of CON-Tour along with Indian musician Keshav Tyohar. Korean artists DRIPPIN, MINZY, Moon Jong Up, BDC, DONGKIZ, AleXa, woo!ah!, Pink Fantasy, BXK, OMEGA X, JUST B, KINGDOM, SINCHONTIGER with RANI and Kang So-ri were a part of the lineup.

Before the show, MC Kevin Moon from the group THE BOYZ also shared his excitement on his Twitter account.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think about Armaan’s choice? Discuss with us below.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

Share your comment ×