Stray Kids member Lee Know confirmed to make his solo musical debut in January 2027; Report

Stray Kids member Lee Know is set to embark on a new musical journey as a solo artist! The K-pop star is preparing to release his first solo album in early 2027, marking an important milestone in his career. The announcement confirms the singer will be exploring his musical identity outside the group.

Lee Know working on first solo album

According to a report by Newsen, Lee Know is currently busy preparing his debut solo album, which is expected to arrive early next year. The report further stated that the singer had completed the album jacket photoshoot and filmed portions of the music video in October 2026. He is now reportedly working on the final stages of the project ahead of its anticipated release.

JYP Entertainment confirms Lee Know's solo debut

Adding to the excitement, JYP Entertainment officially confirmed the development while speaking to Dispatch. A representative from the agency stated, “Lee Know is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in early 2027.”

Meanwhile, Dispatch reported that the album is expected to drop in January 2027. If the schedule remains unchanged, the release will mark Lee Know's first official solo debut since making his debut as a member of Stray Kids.

Lee Know to become first Stray Kids member to make official solo debut

With this upcoming project, Lee Know will make history as the first member of Stray Kids to release an official solo album. The development marks a significant step in his musical career and will offer fans an opportunity to experience a different side of his artistry.

On the other hand, Lee Know is also expected to begin his mandatory service in the first quarter of 2027.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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