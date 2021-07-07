Stray Kids' Mixtape: OH debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Stray Kids' first No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Stray Kids released Mixtape: OH, a digital single on 26 June along with a music video. Their fans, also known as STAYs, always look forward to the group's self-produced releases. The song topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart released on 6 July, a first for the group.

Mixtape: OH is the group's 26th entry on the World Digital Song Sales Chart. The song speaks about complex feelings and taking hesitant steps towards a loved one. The music video shows all the 8 members of the group, alone in their lives doing menial tasks and only moments of happiness while being with each other.

What came as a happy surprise was the inclusion of member Hyunjin in the song recording and music video shoot. Hyunjin has been on a hiatus since February after bullying accusations were made against him. Though not seen with the group since then, his appearance gave a sigh of relief to fans who have been demanding updates about the artist from his company JYP Entertainment.

This is the group's first song released after their historical Kingdom win in June and the music video has already garnered 11 Million views at the time of writing this article.

Stray Kids had put out a teaser timeline of their upcoming activities at the start of the year. Out of this, their fanmeeting, reality show, collaboration and pop up store plans are already done. What remains is another project called SKZ Song Camp that is set to release on 7 July consisting of 3 songs and 5 episodes. Post this the group is expected to release another album and a season song along with their reality show with Mnet that they were rewarded with for the Kingdom win.

