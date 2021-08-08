Stray Kids' new teaser ‘Gone Away’ will remind you of school days and heartbreaks

Stray Kids released a part of the song 'Gone Away (Han, Seungmin, I.N)' from their new album 'NOEASY' and conveyed their refreshing charm. JYP Entertainment posted on their Youtube channel and other social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on August 7, 'Stray Kids ＜NOEASY＞ UNVEIL: TRACK ‘Gone Away’. It is a song by Han, Seungmin, and I.N, the unit members in the song camp-type variety content called SKZ SONG CAMP.

In the video, the three members appeared in school uniforms with refreshing visuals, making the fans excited, and conveyed the atmosphere of the new song with a sense of freshness and summery season. The lyrics, sung with a sweet tone, expressed the affectionate feelings, "Even the hope that I believed was fate in the time that crumbled is useless now”. Han made his global K-pop fans fall for him even more by revealing again the tone and vocal skills that drew attention in Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' (hereafter 'Kingdom'), which ended in June of this year.

Stray Kids' signature teasing content 'UNVEIL: TRACK', which is being released in relay prior to their comeback, is in a omnibus format introducing some of the songs on the new album, and one can see the pride of the group that has been continuously producing in-house since their debut album. The video of 'Compulsion (Bang Chan, Hyunjin)', a b-side song with a dreamy atmosphere, released on August 5, proved to be a hot global response as it ranked No. 1 in Naver’s real time search immediately after the release.

The new album 'NOEASY' is the first album to be released by Stray Kids in 2021 and attracts more attention as it is a full-fledged move after winning 'Kingdom'. With their previous work ‘IN生’, they set their own record high of 333,381 copies in the first week of the Hanteo Chart (based on the release date of the album) and 1,016,120 albums sold on the Gaon Chart in 2020 alone, showing a definite growth.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Bangchan and Hyunjin are trapped in their ‘compulsions’ in the new track teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the new teaser? Share your opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.